Right-backs Manchester United should target this summer

Manchester United should be looking at these players in the summer.

After finishing 19 points behind Pep Guardiola's magnificent Manchester City side this season, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are under immense pressure to wrestle back the Premier League crown from their crosstown rivals next season. In what culminated in a record-breaking season, City absolutely blew every Premier League team out of the water with the delightful football they played week-in-week-out.

United, on the other hand, were constantly called out by the press, rivals and in some cases their own fans for playing a relatively less inspired brand of football throughout the season. One of Mourinho's biggest issues this past season was the lack of width on offer in games where the opposition preferred packing the midfield and sitting back, waiting to hit the Red Devils on the counter.

The Old Trafford outfit have two 32-year-old wingers who have been converted into fullbacks as their first-choice options on either flank of the defence. Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia do not have the engine, the attacking capabilities or the positional awareness you'd want from a modern full-back and this held United back this past season. For all the consistency the pair have exhibited, there’s no denying that they are merely stop-gaps and not the kind of players you would want to depend on.

An invigoration in both positions is needed if Mourinho is to mount a serious title challenge next season. Guardiola splashed about £100M on two full backs who fit City’s style of play perfectly and took them to a different echelon altogether. An overlapping full-back (on either side), who can make marauding runs beyond the winger, has excellent crossing ability and possesses the positional awareness in defence to ably stop attacks emerging from the wing is the need of the hour at Old Trafford.

Here are three players they should ideally target this summer:

Djibril Sidibe

Purchased from Lille in a deal worth £13M in 2016, the Monaco full-back would be a very tempting choice for Mourinho over the other options on this list, given his ability to play both as a right-back and left-back. Sidibe was instrumental in Monaco's Ligue 1 triumph in his first season at the club and he has gone from strength to strength since joining the French outfit.

Sidibe's consistency and excellence for Leonardo Jardim's side this season has resulted in the former scoring 3 goals and assisting a further 8 this season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in April while playing against Paris Saint-Germain and did not feature for Monaco again. However, given his impressive performances over the season prior to suffering the season-ending injury, France coach Didier Deschamps decided to include the fullback in his French squad for the World Cup.

Sidibe's stellar displays this past season have made him one of United's primary targets and the Red Devils will have to cough up an amount in the region of £40-50M if they are to secure the Frenchman's signature.