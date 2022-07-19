Rijeka vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying 2022-23

Swedish outfit Djurgarden will visit to Croatia to take on Rijeka in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts have qualified for the Conference League qualifiers after finishing third last season in the Croatian Premier division. The visitors, meanwhile, qualified by finishing fourth in the Swedish top division. They have enjoyed a topsy-turvy pre-season, losing two of their three pre-season friendlies. They come into this game off a 2-0 defeat to Besiktas.

Rijeka have also played four pre-season games so far, mostly against lowly-ranked opponents from Cyprus and Belarus. In their most recent encounter, they were victorious against German opponents Hamburg.

Rijeka vs Djurgarden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

It will only be the second outing between the two teams.

They faced off against each other in a friendly in 2019, which Rijeka won 2-0.

Djurgarden have not beaten a Croatian opponent since 2019.

Djurgarden's only clean sheet against a Croatian opponent came in a friendly against Sibenik in the 2020-21 season.

Rijeka have never lost a direct clash against an Swedish rival except against FC Malmo in last year's UEFA Europa League group stage.

Rijeka have not kept a clean sheet in their four pre-season encounters.

They have conceded more than two goals in each of their last three friendlies.

Rijeka vs Djurgarden Prediction

This game overwhelmingly favours the Croatian outfit, who boast a strong lineup and are more experienced in European competitions. Rijeka also had good practice in the pre-season, which should give them an enormous edge for the home leg of this tie.

The visitors, meanwhile, could have a tough time dealing with Rijeka in Croatia. It will be Djurgarden's first European participation since 2014. They'll have to play out of their skins to take any advantage back to Sweden. Rijeka are expected to pick up a win in the first leg.

Prediction: Djurgarden 1-3 Rijeka.

Rijeka vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rijeka.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Djurgarden have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes (There have been two or more goals scored in the two teams' last three pre-season games).

