Rijeka vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

Rijeka and LOSC Lille square off at the Stadion HNK Rijeka in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

Having suffered a 2-1 loss in France last week, Zeljko Sopic’s men will head into this one looking to overturn their first-leg deficit and reach the competition’s group stages.

Rijeka were denied a third consecutive win in the Croatian top flight last Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 by Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of LOSC Lille in the first leg of their Conference League playoff clash on August 24.

After two consecutive games on the road, Sopic’s men now return home, where they are on a run of four wins in their four matches since the start of the season.

Elsewhere, Lille suffered their first defeat of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign as they were hammered 4-1 by Lorient last weekend.

Prior to that, Paulo Fonseca’s men kicked off the new domestic season with a 1-1 draw against OGC Nice on August 11, nine days before edging out Nantes 2-0 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

However, Lille head into Wednesday’s tie winless in their last nine away matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 victory at Toulouse on March 18.

Rijeka vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Rijeka and LOSC Lille, with the French outfit claiming a 2-1 victory when they first met last week.

Fonseca’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive matches, claiming four wins and three draws since mid-May.

Rijeka have won their five home matches across all competitions this season, scoring a staggering 20 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Lille are on a run of nine consecutive away games without a win, losing four and picking up five draws since March’s 3-0 victory at Toulouse.

Rijeka vs LOSC Lille Prediction

After scraping a slender first-leg victory, Lille should expect another fierce battle from a well-drilled Rijeka side, who boast a 100% home record this season. While Lille’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about, we predict they will hold out for a draw and win the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Rijeka 1-1 LOSC Lille

Rijeka vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Lille’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the Ligue 1 side’s last five matches)