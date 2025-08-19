Rijeka vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Rijeka will face PAOK at the Stadion Rujevica on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League playoff round qualifying clash. The home side have endured a slow start to their domestic campaign, most recently losing 2-0 to Dinamo Zagreb and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

Ad

Following their exit from the Champions League qualifiers last month, Riječki bijeli were drawn against Shelbourne in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers. They suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to the Irish club in their first-leg clash but recovered superbly in the second as they won 3-1 to advance to the play-off round.

PAOK, meanwhile, kicked off their continental campaign in the previous round of the qualifiers, where they faced Wolfsberger AC. They played out a goalless draw with the Austrian outfit in the first leg before winning 1-0 in the second, thanks to an extra-time winner from Mady Camara.

Ad

Trending

The visitors will be looking to pick up a positive result on their trip to Croatia this week and perhaps secure an advantage ahead of the return leg next Thursday.

Rijeka vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Rijeka and PAOK.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2021-22 UEFA Conference League qualifiers, with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 3-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have had 10 meetings against Greek opponents in competitive action. They have won four of those games, lost four, and drawn the other two.

The visitors have had 10 meetings against Croatian opposition in European competitions. They have won six of those games, drawn two, and lost the other two.

Ad

Rijeka vs PAOK Prediction

Rijeka have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. They are unlikely to receive any major boost from their home advantage, having lost their last two games at the Stadion Rujevica, and will need to step things up significantly to pick up a result on Thursday.

Asprómavri, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last three competitive outings. They are slight favorites heading into the midweek clash and should win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Rijeka 0-1 PAOK

Rijeka vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PAOK to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More