Rijeka vs Shelbourne Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025 

Rijeka and Shelbourne will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third round qualification tie on Wednesday (August 6th). The game will be played at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Slaven Belupo at the same venue in the Croatian HNL over the weekend. The game seemed destined to end in a goalless stalemate but a dramatic end to the game saw second half substitutes Simun Butic and Ante Juric score in injury time to secure the win.

Shelbourne, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 away win over Sligo Rovers in the Irish Premier Division. Alistair Coote broke the deadlock in the 47th minute while Sean Boyd made it two 30 minutes later.

The Dublin outfit will shift their focus to the continent and dropped into the Europa League from the UEFA Champions League following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Qarabag. Rijeka were also eliminated from the UCL, being knocked out after extratime by Ludogorets.

The winner of this tie will face either PAOK or Wolfsberger in the playoffs while the losers drop to the Conference League.

Rijeka vs Shelbourne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rijeka's four competitive games this season have produced less than three goals.

Five of Shelbourne's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rjeka are unbeaten in their last seven home games in UEFA competitions (four wins).

Shelbourne are winless in their last five away games in UEFA competitions (three losses).

Rijeka vs Shelbourne Prediction

Rijeka began their domestic title defense on a positive note over the weekend. They have not made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition since competing in Group F of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League.

Shelbourne, for their part, have not competed in the main stage of a European club competition in the 21st century. They have been in competitive action longer than their hosts, with the Irish division having gone past the halfway point.

Back the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rijeka 2-0 Shelbourne

Rijeka vs Shelbourne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rijeka to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More