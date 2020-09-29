Rio Ave vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Italian giants AC Milan face their latest Europa League test this Thursday in their quest to make the Group Stage of the competition. Stefano Pioli’s side head to Portugal to face off with Rio Ave, who made it past Turkish side Besiktas last week after a penalty shoot-out.

With Milan still unbeaten in 2020-21, they’ll be hoping for a strong result this week to continue their European campaign.

Rio Ave vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

This match will see two unbeaten sides go head-to-head, although it’s worth noting that neither team has played too many matches thus far.

Rio Ave have played 2 matches in the 2020-21 Primeira Liga thus far, with both of them going to draws. Most recently, their match with Vitoria de Guimaraes ended goalless.

In Europe, last week’s match with Besiktas finished 1-1 before Rio came out on top after a penalty shoot-out.

Milan meanwhile have reeled off 4 straight wins, defeating Bologna and Crotone in domestic competition and seeing off Shamrock Rovers and Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. Worryingly though, the Norwegian team pushed the Rossoneri hard, taking the lead before falling 3-2.

Rio Ave form guide: W-D-W-D

AC Milan form guide: W-W-W-W

First start, first goal ⚽ @Brahim starting as he means to go on 👏🏻



Chi ben comincia... 👏🏻

Primo gol alla prima da titolare per Díaz ⚽ #SempreMilan #CrotoneMilan pic.twitter.com/fYmDsiKWb3 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 28, 2020

Rio Ave vs AC Milan Team News

Rio Ave will be unable to call upon defender Junio and forward Ronan for this game, as both are on the shelf with injuries.

Injured: Junio, Ronan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Milan still have a number of injury concerns to deal with. Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti and Leo Duarte remain on the shelf, while Ante Rebic is doubtful after sustaining an elbow injury against Crotone.

More worryingly, the Rossoneri will be without veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his positive test for Covid-19 last week.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti, Leo Duarte

Doubtful: Ante Rebic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Rio Ave vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Rio Ave predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pawel Kieszek, Ivo Pinto, Toni Borevkovic, Aderllan Santos, Matheus Reis, Tarantini, Filipe Augusto, Lucas Piazon, Francisco Geraldes, Carlos Mane, Bruno Moreira

AC Milan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Samu Kastillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao

Rio Ave vs AC Milan Prediction

Milan have a lot of injury issues and will not be able to play their strongest side here, but they should still come into the game as favourites.

Despite having to travel, the Rossoneri should still have an advantage over Rio Ave, who haven’t looked great going forward thus far in 2020-21 and have struggled for goals. Milan’s strikeforce is depleted without Ibrahimovic, but with Calhanoglu, Leao and Diaz they should have enough firepower to get them by.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-2 AC Milan