Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Rio Ave will welcome southern rivals Porto to Estádio dos Arcos in the Primeira Liga on Monday. The hosts have won six of their 19 league games and trail third-placed Dragões by 18 points.

Rioavistas registered their first league win of 2025 in their previous outing, defeating Farense 2-1 in their away game. Kiko scored in the first half and Clayton doubled their lead in the second half.

The visitors have endured a poor start to 2025, suffering four losses in six games. They earned their first point of the year in their previous league outing, playing out a 1-1 home draw against Santa Clara.

They returned to winning ways after five games on Thursday with a 1-0 away triumph over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League. Nico González scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute, with João Mário Neto Lopes providing the assist.

Rio Ave vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 68 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 50 wins. Rioavistas have got the better of their southern rivals thrice and 15 games have ended in draws.

Dragões are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture and registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

Rio Ave have conceded 32 goals in the league thus far, with only last-placed Boavista (34) conceding more.

Porto, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 14 goals in 19 games.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their six games in 2025, failing to score in three.

The hosts' last win in this fixture was registered at Monday's venue in 2022.

Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction

Rioavistas have lost just one of their last five games while recording three wins. Interestingly, that defeat was registered at home against Sporting last month, which was also their first home loss of the season. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home games and will look to build on that form.

João Muniz is nursing an injury while Jonathan Panzo needs some time before he can join the senior team following an injury.

Dragões are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring one goal apiece. They have lost their last two Primeira Liga away games, conceding five goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Martin Anselmi took charge of the club for the first time on Thursday and got his reign underway with a 1-0 win. He will be without the services of Martin Fernandes, Iván Marcano, and Marko Grujic due to injuries. New signing William Gomes trained with the squad and might start from the bench.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form recently and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-2 Porto

Rio Ave vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

