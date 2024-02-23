Rio Ave vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Rio Ave will host Sporting at the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 2-1 by Famalicao last time out and had a chance to level the scores from the spot in additional time but Adrien Silva could not direct his effort past Luiz Junior in the opposition goal.

Rio Ave sit 15th in the league table with 21 points from 22 matches. They are just five points above Vizela at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to widen that gap come Sunday.

Sporting, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of results at the moment and continue to push for their first Primeira Liga title since 2021. They picked up a 2-0 win over Moreirense last time out in the league before picking up a 4-2 aggregate victory over Young Boys to advance to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Rio Ave and Sporting. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2016.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 60.

All four of the Vilacondenses' league wins this season have come on home turf.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Betting Tips

Rio Ave's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have picked up three wins and three draws from their last six home matches and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Sporting are on a six-game unbeaten run, picking up five consecutive wins in that period. They have won all but one of their last eight games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-2 Sporting

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)