Rio Ferdinand defends Jose Mourinho after yet another Tottenham loss

Rio Ferdinand has come out in support of Jose Mourinho and instead blamed Tottenham players for their recent losses. The former Manchester United defender believes Spurs have been losing matches because of individual errors.

Tottenham have been in terrible form lately, losing four out of their last five matches in all competitions. Their only win has been over relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion, but that hasn't helped them remain close to the top four in the league table.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 (𝗔𝗘𝗧) ⏱️ Bernard's goal in extra time sees the hosts progress to the quarter-finals.



🔵 #EFC 5-4 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Kz2L0aojsZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2021

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham suffered another loss this week: a 5-4 defeat at Everton that ended their FA Cup campaign.

Ferdinand, however, has come out defending the Spurs boss. The legendary English defender has put the blame on the players and claimed that the manager has tried a lot of things to get them winning. He said on BT Sport:

"I have to say I actually feel sorry for him [Jose Mourinho] in some ways. Because in recent weeks he’s changed quite a few times in the way they’ve approached games. The West Brom game was a bit different when Harry Kane wasn’t playing, and now tonight was open and expansive."

"But each and every one of those times recently they’ve been undone by individual moments, individual errors. As a manager, you can prepare all you like all week for each game but these individual errors are killing him."

"In that sense I feel sorry for him because sometimes it just derails his whole plan that he’s worked on all week. I think it’s a quality thing, yeah. I think there’s too many players consistently making mistakes and it’s leaving them open and they’re having to chase games some of the time."

"Until they get that right and eradicate those types of mistakes they can never really consider themselves a team that’s going to challenge consistently because mistakes lead to goals, which then means you chase and leaves you open, it’s problems consistently."

Tough fixtures coming up for Tottenham

Tottenham have a tough fixture coming up with a trip to Manchester City on their schedule this weekend. Spurs then travel to face Wolfsberg in the Europa League Round of 32 before taking on West Ham United in the London derby.