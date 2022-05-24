Rio Ferdinand explains why he isn't concerned about Manchester United target's physical stature

Rio Ferdinand has dismissed suggestions that Jurrien Timber's height could be an issue if he joins Manchester United. The former Red Devils defender believes the style Erik ten Hag plans to play is different, and height will not come into play in the high line.

Timber is one of several Ajax players linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. With Ten Hag taking over, the rumor mill is filled with the Dutch side's players being touted for a move to Manchester United.

Some fans have raised concerns about Timber's height and how it could be an issue in the Premier League. However, Ferdinand claims it will not be an issue as Ten Hag will be playing a high line and not deploying a deep block. On his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, Rio said:

"I think the way Ten Hag's playing, looking at it, it's like, 'We're going to be the team that's the aggressor, we're going to be the team that dictates and dominates the games.' So he's looking to play on the half-way line. He isn't looking to play in a deep block, so he's not thinking about [Timber's height].

"One thing he'll have to think about is the physical element in the Premier League is very different to what he's seen in Holland. So defending crosses, you could be 5ft10, we saw Patrice Evra he was 5ft3 probably but he was one of the best headers of the ball when we were doing defensive set-pieces – and he was a threat in the opposing box as well. So it can be done but whether he's that guy, time will tell."

Manchester United manager praises Ajax star

Erik ten Hag has been full of praise for Jurrien Timber and claimed the Dutchman has the personality to become a future captain at the club too.

The manager said in his final interview as the manager of the Amsterdam-based club:

"He is another great leader that was trained at Ajax. Besides his football skills, he has the personality to become a captain. I think that all top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights. But I think that currently applies to a lot of Ajax players."

Manchester United target Timber played 30 matches in the Eredivisie this season and helped Ajax lift the title.

