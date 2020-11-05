Rio Ferdinand identifies Chelsea's best summer signing this season

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand believes Hakim Ziyech will prove to be Chelsea's best signing of the summer after his impressive start for his new side.

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax for a fee of €40 million this summer. Ziyech caught the eye of most of the top teams in Europe with his performances for Ajax in the Champions League in the 2018-19 campaign.

Ajax made it to the semi-finals of the competition that season. The 2018–19 season was the most prolific season in Ziyech's career, as he scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in the Eredivisie.

Injuries have however meant he had to wait until October 17 to make his debut for Chelsea in the 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Ziyech has been one of the star performers in Chelsea's last three games.

👑 Your MW7 @budfootball King of the Match winners 👑



🔵 Kyle Walker

⚪️ Aleksandar Mitrovic

🐺 Rayan Ait-Nouri

🔵 Hakim Ziyech pic.twitter.com/fX0lD4R5YL — Premier League (@premierleague) November 3, 2020

Rio Ferdinand very impressed by Chelsea's new signing, Hakim Ziyech

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Talking on his Youtube channel, Ferdinand said,

"I think Ziyech, out of all of them, has been the one he's wanted to bring back most because he brings you that little bit of difference. He brings you that little bit of guile. Havertz has got it, but Ziyech is a player."

"I saw him at Stamford Bridge last season destroy Chelsea. I saw him in the Champions League many times last season. He's the person who's always looking for that little pass, that little bit of difference, he plays the hard pass, the risky pass that gets you the big reward."

Hakim Ziyech's inclusion in the Chelsea squad has coincided with the Blues hitting a good run of form in recent weeks. Frank Lampard's men had a shaky start to their Premier League campaign, but have performed much better in the last few matches.

Rio Ferdinand believes that Hakim Ziyech can be the player that will take Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League, even though the club spent big money on the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

🇲🇦 Hakim Ziyech for Chelsea so far this season -



2 starts

2 goals

1 assist

2 MOTM’s



Just £33.6m. Truly elite attacker. pic.twitter.com/NZTVYdwj8g — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 4, 2020

Chelsea have sorted out their defense, and now seem to be finding a rhythm in attack, which has seen them win their last three games in all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding none.

Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million on seven new signings this summer, which has sky rocketed fans' and pundits' expectations this. Chelsea will be expected to finish in the top four at the very least, and probably even mount a challenge for the title given the form and injury struggles that are being faced by Manchester City and Liverpool.