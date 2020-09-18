Rio Ferdinand makes bold Premier League top 4 prediction

Rio Ferdinand believes that last season's Premier League top 4 will remain intact in the current campaign. He has, however, picked Manchester City to lift the title this season, with Liverpool coming second.

The former Manchester United star has picked his former side to finished 3rd again despite the club signing just one player. Talking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE, he said:

"I'm going [with] Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea."

Rio Ferdinand on transfer business of Chelsea and Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand also spoke about the transfers done by Chelsea and Manchester United on his YouTube channel this week. Chelsea have signed as many as seven players this summer while Manchester United have got just one.

The Red Devils have only managed to get Donny van de Beek from Ajax while a transfer saga for Jadon Sancho has been going on months. On the other hand, Chelsea have snapped up Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Xavier Mbuyamba.

Talking about the difference in approach between the clubs, Rio Ferdinand said:

"Frank has made signing players like it's the norm, like it's easy – water off a duck's back. The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business compared to say my team Man United… there is no noise there's nothing going on, all you're seeing is bang – deal. Little bit of talk, bang-deal. That is what's frustrating for me and all the Man United fans."

"Sancho was talked about months ago. Still not done, it's so frustrating, I'm not saying deals are easy to be done but Chelsea are showing deals can be done if you put the money down and it's all done in the right way."

Chelsea are expected to make one more addition, at least before the window shuts. The Blues have agreed on a deal for Edouard Mendy from Rennes but it has not been made official by the clubs just yet.

Manchester United are still in talks to sign Jadon Sancho but a deal seems unlikely to happen as Borussia Dortmund are adamant about not selling this summer.