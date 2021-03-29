Riyad Mahrez chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate has raged on for more than a decade. Fans, pundits and players have all been involved and Riyad Mahrez is another high profile footballer who has picked between the two legends.

In a video from his days at Leicester City, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante are both seen choosing Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi over his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Currently at Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez, just like Lionel Messi, is extremely adept with his magical left foot. One of the best wingers in the Premier League at the moment, the Algerian forward even brushed off similarities with Messi in the video, saying that he could never compare himself with the Argentine.

With Manchester City challenging for the title in all 4 competitions this season, Riyad Mahrez will be hoping to kick on and continue putting in good performances until the end of this season.

Joshua Kimmich on which players he'd like to play with: "Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. For me it's absolutely impressive, almost unbelievable how you can keep this level for almost 15 years. I'd love to see every day how they do it" [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/7j4dyzIoiI — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 24, 2021

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been linked with high profile exits in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both been linked with high profile exits from Barcelona and Juventus respectively. Juventus, who lost out to Porto in the UEFA Champions League, are in a state of transition under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

The Old Lady have struggled even in Serie A and Cristiano Ronaldo could be looking for a way out of Turin. At 36, Ronaldo has personally been in extremely good goalscoring form but this might be his last chance for a high profile move in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I do not think that there are two players who have shared success and crowned together for 15 years in a row other than us."



Lionel Messi: "The best players after me are Suarez, Neymar, Mbappe, and Aguero, I put him beside me" pic.twitter.com/dkj9DoiT9L — S.M.C., OSINGOR ( Eze Ugo_adịghị mfe) (@Somtoobechukwu) March 27, 2021

He has been linked with a sensational return to either Real Madrid or Manchester United while PSG have also been credited with an interest in him.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has yet to renew his contract at Barcelona. With his contract running out this summer, new Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made it a priority to retain the services of the Argentine maestro.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs that have been linked with Lionel Messi and it will be interesting to see where the Barcelona superstar ends up playing next season.

