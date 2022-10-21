RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

RKC Waalwijk will entertain reigning champions Ajax at the Mandemakers Stadion in Eredivisie action on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts - unbeaten in their last four league outings - played out a goalless draw against Fortuna Sittard last time around. In the KNVB Cup first round, Waalwijk fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at De Treffers on Wednesday.

Ajax, meanwhile, have regained the top spot in the Eredivisie standings and are unbeaten in their last three league games, winning the last two. They humbled Excelsior 7-1 at home in their last outing.

The reigning champions have not been able to reproduce their league form in the UEFA Champions League, losing their last three. They face Liverpool at home on Wednesday. Failure to win will put them out of knockouts contention.

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 54 times. As expected, Ajax have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, leading 42-2 in wins, while ten games have ended in draws.

Ajax are on a seven-game winning streak against Waalwijk, keeping five clean sheets. Their unbeaten streak of 32 games across competitions stretches to 2000.

Ajax have won 23 of their last 28 Eredivisie games.

Only NEC Nijmegen have drawn more games (7) in the Eredivisie this season than Waalwijk (5).

Ajax have lost just one of their five away games in the Eredivisie this term, winning four.

Waalwijk are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Eredivisie, scoring 12 goals and winning two.

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Prediction

Waalwijk have enjoyed a good run in recent games but have struggled against de Godenzonen, as they are without a win this century. They have scored just thrice in their last 12 games against the holders and are the second favourites here.

Ajax, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid run in the top flight, scoring 11 goals in their last two league outings. They should face no problems in making quick work of the hosts, but a clean sheet looks unlikely.

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 1-3 Ajax

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Brian Brobbey to score any time - Yes.

