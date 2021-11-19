RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

RKC Waalwijk will welcome Ajax Amsterdam to the Mandemakers Stadion for a matchday 13 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Groningen before the international break. Goals in either half from Michiel Kramer and Jorgen Larsen saw both sides cancel themselves out.

Ajax also shared the spoils in a shock goalless draw with Go Ahead Eagles on home turf.

The draw saw Ajax's lead at the summit of the standings reduced. They are now level on points with PSV Eindhoven, two points ahead of third-placed Feyenoord. Waalwijk sit in 13th place, having garnered 11 points from 12 matches.

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Head-to-Head

RKC Waalwijk are yet to register a win against Ajax in 30 attempts. The capital side have 26 wins to their name while four matches in the past have ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Sebastian Haller's 14th minute strike helped Ajax secure a 1-0 victory away from home.

The hosts have just one win from their last 11 league games while Ajax have gone six matches without defeat in all competitions.

RKC Waalwijk form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Ajax form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Team News

RKC Waalwijk

Dario van den Buijs is back in training after his dislocated shoulder but remains a doubt for the game. Richard van der Venne has been sidelined with a knee injury. respectively. Joel Pereira and David Min are doubts for Ajax's visit.

Injuries: Richard van der Venne

Doubtful: Joel Pereira, David Min, Dario Van Den Buijs

Suspension: None

Ajax

Steven Berghuis, Jurrien Timber, Mohammed Kudus (rib) and Maarten Stekelenburg (hip) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Sean Klaiber is a out with an ACL injury while Devyne Rensch is suspended. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has served out his lengthy ban for failing a drugs test and returned to competitive action during the international break with Cameroon.

Injuries: Steven Berghuis, Jurrien Timber, Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Suspension: Devyne Rensch

Doubtful: None

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Predicted XI

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (3-4-3): Etienne Vaessen (GK); Shawn Adewoye, Ahmed Touba, Melle Meulensteen; Alexander Buttner, Yassin Oukili, Vurnon Anita, Jurien Gaari; Said Bakari, Jens Odgaard, Michiel Kramer

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana (GK); Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Danilo, Davy Klassen, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have played out consecutive goalless draws in the league and they can hardly afford to drop more points if they are to still lead the way in the defense of their title.

The home side's historic record against Ajax does not inspire much confidence but they can take solace from Erik ten Haag's side's recent struggles. However, the international break might have rejuvenated his players and we are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 0-4 Ajax

Edited by Shardul Sant