Robbie Savage makes straightforward prediction for PL fixture between Burnley and Chelsea

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has shared his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday (October 8).

Mauricio Pochettino's side are beginning to recover from a torrid start to the season, winning their last two games across competitions. On Monday, they won 2-0 at Fulham for their second league win in seven games this season. That took them to 11th in the standings with eight games.

Meanwhile, Burnley have had an even more underwhelming start, going winless in six league games before winning 2-1 at newly promoted Luton Town on Tuesday. However, they're still languishing in the relegation zone, three clear of bottom-placed Sheffield United.

Both sides are coming off a win in their last league outing. However, Savage reckons the Blues are the marginally more in-form side and should win consecutive league games for the first time in seven months. He predicted a 2-1 win for Pochettino's men and said on Planet Sport Bet (via Team Talk):

"Burnley with a great win against Luton Town, as well as Chelsea’s against Fulham. Can Chelsea win back-to-back games for the first time since March in the Premier League?

"Quite a remarkable stat, just to think this Chelsea side haven’t won back-to-back Premier League games since March. Quite unbelievable. I think it will be back-to-back games. Burnley’s record against Chelsea is not great. I think Chelsea will go to Turf Moor, both teams to score in a Chelsea win."

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino shares heartening update about Reece James

Mauricio Pochettino

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that his captain Reece James has recovered from injury. The 23-year-old hasn't played since hobbling off injured in the 1-1 home draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Ahead of the weekend clash with Burnley, Pochettino has said that James is ready to return to action. However, that won't happen against the Clarets, as he is serving a one-game suspension for insulting a match official in the tunnel following his team's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September.

Pochettino said that the Englishman will now return to competitive action after the international break after recovering satisfactorily from his injury (as per the club's official website):

"Reece was training with the group. It’s a shame that he’s suspended and he is banned for tomorrow. We are really happy with the way that he is recovering after his injury, and he’s doing well.

"He is available, so after the international break when his suspension is over, he will have the possibility of being involved."

Pochettino's troops will take on Arsenal at home in the Premier League on October 21 following the upcoming international break. James could make his return from injury in that game.