Bayer Leverkusen midfield anchor Robert Andrich has been named in the starting XI for Germany as they kick off Euro 2024 against Scotland. Die Mannschaft will begin the tournament with a largely new-look side involving some of the finest talent in European football and a 36-year-old manager.

Following what was arguably the greatest season by a team in German football history, manager Julian Nagelsmann has decided to lean on some Bayer Leverkusen players. One of those players is defensive midfielder Andrich, who played 45 times across all competitions for the side in 2023-24.

Andrich is a true representative of German football, having featured in each of the country's first four divisions. He started his career in Germany's fourth division with Hertha Berlin II, before moving to Dynamo Dresden, where he won the third division title in 2015-16.

The defensive midfielder also featured for Wehen Wiesbaden in the third tier before making his way up a division to join FC Heidenheim in 2018. He spent just one year there before moving to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, where he spent two years.

Robert Andrich joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and has since established himself as a key player, allowing the likes of Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz to take up more advanced roles in midfield. The 29-year-old will be tasked with providing protection for Toni Kroos and the rest of the German attacking unit in Euro 2024, his first major tournament.

