Robert Green- A good signing for Chelsea?

Rajdip Sen
CONTRIBUTOR
News
610   //    28 Jul 2018, 18:41 IST

Leeds United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship
Leeds United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship
"I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here." - Robert Green

On 26th July, Robert Green signed a one-year contract with Chelsea to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

The signing has turned out to be as a bit of a shock to Chelsea fans and even among Chelsea staff. Members of the Maurizio Sarri's coaching team were reportedly left confused by Green's arrival.

According to The Times, the background staff had not identified Green as a potential target and that the Italian boss had no say in the matter. Marina Granovskaia, who is the Chelsea director, is said to have handled the transfer independently.

In case you didn't know

Robert Green has come to Chelsea as a 3rd choice keeper, who is unlikely to ever feature in the first-team.The departure of Eduardo, who has joined Vitesse on a season-long loan, left Chelsea stranded without a third-keeper.

Green who featured regularly before for Norwich and Queens Park Rangers does immensely boost Chelsea's homegrown quota. Now the blues can concentrate on purchasing outside players who will feature regularly in the first-team, while also adhering to the Premier League regulations.

That being said, Chelsea have done pretty good business in securing the former England international on a free transfer this week.

What's next?

According to the Spanish outlet Don Balon, who are known for their bold claims, Thibaut Courtois has been given the green light to make his preferred switch to Real Madrid.

With Green settled as a third-choice backup and Courtois strongly under Real Madrid's radar, it is upon the Blues to now hunt for a good first-choice keeper who can live up to the expectations of the fans and the manager.

We will see what the transfer window holds for Chelsea. Will the Blues be happy to settle with Willy Caballero or will they hunt for someone else too.

These questions remain unanswered, and we hope to see more activity by Chelsea in the transfer market in the upcoming week.

Rajdip Sen
CONTRIBUTOR
