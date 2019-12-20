Robert Lewandowski becomes the third-highest goalscorer in Bundesliga history

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Dec 2019, 14:19 IST SHARE

Robert Lewandowski

Having scored in a record 11 consecutive games since the start of the 2019-20 German Bundesliga season, Robert Lewandowski endured a rare three-game scoreless run before scoring a brace in Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Matchday 15.

The double strike against Bremen drew Lewandowski level with former Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes's tally of 220 Bundesliga goals as the joint-third most prolific scorer in the German top-flight. The Poland international's opener at Freiburg on Matchday 16 took him to sole third-place in the all-time Bundesliga scoring charts.

You may also like: Is Lewandowski on course for the most prolific season in European club football?

Already the most prolific foreign goalscorer in Bundesliga history, Lewandowski is 24 goals clear of the next best tally of 197 goals scored by Peruvian Claudio Pizarro.

Since arriving on German shores from Polish side Lech Poznan in the summer of 2010-11, Lewandowski scored 74 Bundesliga goals in four seasons for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich on a free transfer before the start of the 2014-15 season.

Lewandowski holds the Bundesliga records for most goals in a game by a substitute player and the quickest hat-trick - both achieved against Wolfsburg on Matchday 6 of the 2015-16 season. Following the record-breaking five-goal hat-trick game against Wolfsburg, Lewandowski became the quickest to 100 Bundesliga goals by a non-German player.

Second-placed Klaus Fischer's tally of 268 Bundesliga goals is now firmly within sight for the Bayern marksman who is also on course to equal or surpass Bayern legend Gerd 'Der Bomber' Muller's record of most goals in a Bundesliga season (40) achieved in 1971-72.

The first player from the Top 5 leagues to score 30 goals for the season, Lewandowski's 9 Bundesliga hat-tricks are only behind Mario Gomez's tally of 12.

You may also like: Who has been the more prolific scorer in 2019 - Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski?