Robert Lewandowski: Going about his business through countless moments of brilliance

Robert Lewandowski in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Think of Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski's name will automatically come to mind. It certainly would not be an overstatement to say that this star striker from Poland has been one of Bayern Munich's most consistent performers in recent times. During the 2018-19 season of the Bundesliga, Lewandowski could be seen eating goals for breakfast. He finished as the season's leading goalscorer (22 goals).

Lewandowski was bought by the Bavarian giants in 2014 to bolster the club's attacking lines. Since the Polish striker's arrival, they have enjoyed a lot of success. Bayern Munich have been winning the German Bundesliga since 2012-13. In 253 matches for the German powerhouse (across competitions), the Polish star has scored 206 times. These are staggering numbers for sure.

Those following him closely would be aware of the difference he makes every single time he takes the field. He is expected to score the moment he takes control of the ball. No matter how formidable the opponent's defence lines are, Lewandowski is expected to decimate them within no time.

The moment he misses a scoring opportunity, several media outlets across Europe can be seen losing a lot of ink. Earlier this year, the Bayern Munich forward was criticised by Didi Hamann, an ex-Germany midfielder, for failing to score against Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal round of 16. Lewandowski termed the criticism aimed at him as "flat-out stupid".

Many believe that Lewandowski performs well because he plies his trade in the Bundesliga. Well, you still need consistency to score so many goals, irrespective of the quality of competition.

What makes Lewandowski so special?

Bluntly put, Robert Lewandowski is the axis around which others rotate. It has to be said that Lewandowski's scoring rate is phenomenal. Every time he comes out to play, he ends up making a difference. He spearheads the club's attacking lines, sometimes almost single-handedly. Also, there is a circle of energy and enthusiasm that surrounds Lewandowski from all possible sides. He brings along a lot of energy and optimism into the side.

The go-getter

No matter how precarious the situation is, Lewandowski will find a way to tackle it. If Bayern Munich is in need of an equalizer, he will come out all guns blazing and score a goal for his side. The same was visible this past week when Die Roten were trailing to Hoffenheim and he scored the leveller for his side.

The opposition's defence lines can be seen running for cover if and when the Polish great is on song. Lewandowski has scored 15 goals in the first 11 matches of the 2019-20 season. After looking at his numbers, he can be easily counted as one of the contemporary greats. His ability to soak all the pressure makes him an intangible asset. It's visible that he wants to win matches for his side.

The fighter

Just one or two bad games do not seem to have much of an impact on him. The moment you write him off, he tends to strike back. Criticism makes him stronger. He is not known for launching verbal attacks and lets his on-field brilliance do the talking. Different people have different ways to counter criticism, and his way is to come out all guns blazing.

However, he too feels bogged down and frustrated at times. He overreacts and makes silly mistakes. Well, he isn't a wish-granting fairy. Lewandowski doesn't really care much about being judged by others. This lad from Poland just goes about his business. Simply put, he resides within countless moments of brilliance.