Robert Lewandowski registers new Bundesliga record with brace against Borussia Dortmund

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 01:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been Bayern Munich's go-to man in attack the past few seasons and the Polish marksman has shown no signs of slowing down, at least not in 2019-20.

Lewandowski scored for a record-extending 11th consecutive game of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season as the defending champions sunk Borussia Dortmund 4-0 for their 6th win in as many home der Klassikers.

This was not the only scoring record Lewandowski registered on another memorable evening at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Here's a look at the other records Bayern's prolific Pole shattered following his two-goal haul against Dortmund:

#1 First player to score 16 goals in the opening 11 games of a Bundesliga season

[insert value] games

[insert value] goals



Another record for Robert. pic.twitter.com/EKCBlvP5TC — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 9, 2019

Lewandowski's brace against Dortmund on matchday 11 of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season took the Polish striker's tally in the competition to 16.

This is the highest number of goals scored by any player after 11 games of a Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski's first goal equalled Der Bomber Gerd Müller's 1968-69 record of 15 goals in the opening 11 games of a Bundesliga season. However, the Poland captain claimed the record for himself shortly after, scoring his second of the game midway through the second half.

#2 Most Bundesliga goals by a Bayern player against Dortmund

Lewandowski's brace against Dortmund took his Bundesliga goal tally against his former club to 16. In the process, the prolific Pole went two clear of Gerd Müller for most Bundesliga goals by a Bayern player against the club from North-Rhine Westphalia.

#3 Longest consecutive scoring streak against any Bundesliga opponent

Lewandowski's 15th Bundesliga goal against Dortmund marked the sixth consecutive league game against his former club in which the Pole found the back of the net.

Advertisement

Lewandowski scored a pair of braces against Dortmund last season, a goal in Bayern's 3-1 away win in 2017-18 which followed a hat-trick in the home fixture earlier in the season, and a brace at home in 2016-17.

It marks the longest scoring streak by any player against any Bundesliga opponent.