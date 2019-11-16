Robert Lewandowski reveals who should coach Bayern Munich until the end of the season

Bayern Munich are yet to appoint a manager on a permanent basis, and striker Robert Lewandowski has pitched in with his pick for the hot seat. The Polish striker has named caretaker manager, Hansi Flick as the man who should continue to coach the side until the end of the season.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was talking to TVN24 when he said:

"I believe that Hansi Flick is the right man. He should have a chance to be our coach, at least until the end of the season. We have a good relationship with him, his tactical and footballing knowledge is at a high level and in a short time, he has shown us what we can do to improve our playing and winning."

The Bundesliga champions sacked Niko Kovac after a disappointing start to the season. The German giants lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt which proved to be the final nail in the coffin for their former manager.

Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag have been linked with the job so far, but only Wenger has confirmed contact with the club. However, the former Arsenal manager was recently named FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is out of the running to become the next Bayern manager.