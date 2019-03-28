Robert Pires Makes Astonishing Prediction For Remainder Of Arsenal Season

Robert Pires was a star for the Gunners under Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal superstar Robert Pires has revealed that he believes Unai Emery can add silverware in his debut season with the club by winning the Europa League and also finishing inside the top 4 of the Premier League.

Ever since Arsene Wenger’s resignation back in the summer of 2018, Unai Emery has done quite a commendable job by taking over the reins as Arsenal manager. The Spaniard has succeeded the Frenchman and breathed some much needed fresh air and life into the Emirates following Wenger’s 22-year-long tenure

Emery guided Arsenal on an impressive 22 game unbeaten streak across all competitions as well earlier in the season and has helped Arsenal to fourth place on the Premier League table with just eight games remaining in the campaign.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are all in a congested battle to fill in for a Champions League berth but with the fixtures and schedule list, Arsenal seem favourites to make the cut.

And Arsenal is still keeping themselves in the hunt for a trophy as they have made it to the quarterfinals of the Europa League stage as well. The North London giants will now face a crunch two-legged tie against Serie A outfit Napoli over the coming weeks.

But France World Cup winner Robert Pires, who is also quite a favourite among the Arsenal faithful, has expressed his high hopes of Emery, who has won the continental trophy on three consecutive occasions in the past.

While speaking to news outlet Metro, the 46-year-old Arsenal legend Pires said,” I think Unai Emery is a good manager; he’s won some titles with Sevilla, with Paris Saint-Germain. For the end of the season, he has two targets: to reach the top four and – why not? – to win the Europa League competition.”

Pires has been quite content with the way Arsenal are playing their football at the moment and went on to add that the club can finish in the top four to end their season well because of the quality they possess, “That’s why Arsenal are in a very good way and that’s why I’m very confident and very positive always when I talk about Arsenal. I think they can reach both targets. Of course, it will be very difficult, but the squad is very good, we have good quality.”

The Arsenal ‘Invincible’ man also singled out star playmaker Mesut Ozil, claiming that the 30-year-old is one of the best players in England’s top flight and his confidence could be key towards what Arsenal are looking to achieve, “All the players now they are very confident, especially Mesut Ozil – because he is one of the best players in the Premier League. So that’s why Unai Emery, the squad, they are very confident for the two targets: the top four and why not lift the [Europa League] trophy?"

Pires has certainly been convinced that Emery is the right man for Arsenal because he is predicting and expecting quite a few positives from the 47-year-old Spaniard at the end of this season.

