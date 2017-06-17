Roberto Firmino: The bass player in Liverpool's heavy metal football

Roberto Firmino has carved out a new role for himself at Liverpool after his impressive performances.

by Sudarshan Venkatesan Opinion 17 Jun 2017, 20:12 IST

Roberto Firmino

The year was 1949 when the concept of Ghost in machine was explained by Gilbert Ryle in his book.

“The perceived absurdity where mental activity carries on in parallel to physical action, but where their means are unknown or, at best, speculative.”

In the recent years, football has had a brain drain. The quicker, the stronger, the better. For every Andres Iniesta there are hundreds of Gareth Bales; for every Francesco Totti there are thousands of Romelu Lukakus. This is not to say that an Iniesta or a Totti aren’t as effective in the end.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have found someone who isn’t as electric in terms of pace, but a man who plays with his brain always switched on, always on the move. Roberto Firmino seems to be the perfect calibration of German efficiency and Brazilian magic. A combination of precision, physique, panache, and ultimately, of the body and the mind.

Physical off the ball, no other attacking player has made more tackles in the opposition half than Roberto Firmino this season. Tracking back, winning the ball, strong in possession and an uncanny ability to skip past defenders, Firmino is second to none when it comes to combining the power of mind and body. Perhaps, he’s more a grafter than a showman.

Firmino does not have the breakneck pace of Sadio Mane or the trickery that Philippe Coutinho possesses, but he is nonetheless an excellent player in his own right. The former Hoffenheim man, sometimes, does not have the individual strike of genius needed to break the opposition defences. But even if that’s the case, you know you’re going to get unrelenting effort from him, you can guarantee that he’s going to put a shift in.

Anfield has seen the force of vorsprung durch technik over the last one year; in the vehicle that Jurgen Klopp is manufacturing, Bobby Firmino is firmly the one holding the steering; 23 goals and 24 assists in 81 appearances is a stunning return, especially for someone who is not a natural striker, but has played there for Klopp, more often than not.

Also read: Liverpool must have an ambitious summer to avoid stagnation

Bobby Firmino is the man who keeps his team ticking on the football pitch, ghosting through the opposition defence with ease. When Liverpool are in possession, Firmino just hangs about on the fringes, like the bass guitarist in a band. But you know that without him, there’s no music. That is what Firmino is, a bass guitarist. He is not the talisman, but somehow, he is the most important of that heavy metal band that Klopp wants to build at Anfield.

Bayern Munich has Thomas Muller in the same mould, but he is a proper Raumdeuter. Firmino attempted 127 dribbles in the final third last season, 73 of them successful. That is what I mean when I say he is a combination of German efficiency and Brazilian flair.

Another player who can be compared with Firmino is Luis Suarez. Firmino isn’t Suarez; there are very few players in the world today who can claim to be closer to Suarez’s level. Regardless of whether it was the first minute or the last, irrespective of whether his team are comfortably winning or well on their way to a miserable defeat, Suarez still works his socks off at the top end of the field, chasing the ball down to make things happen.

Firmino has similar traits of former Anfield hero Luis Suarez

Maybe you can put that down to Suarez’s past, where he didn’t know where the next meal was coming from, a past where football was the road to a life away from poverty. That is the trait that Firmino shares with Suarez, and you know how the Anfield faithful loved the Uruguayan.

Whether you’re in the stands of Anfield Road or in front of a television or in a pub, they’re the kind of players who never give up hope until the final whistle. We love them as supporters because they play with some sense of pride in their performances, whenever they step out wearing the red shirt.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been excellent in every single game, but he’s Liverpool’s face in the attack; with Lallana, Coutinho and Mane spent some time on the treatment table. Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge have been in and out of the team because of their form which has led Klopp to shuffle Firmino across the attack.

He was deemed too tired to start against Stoke City in the second half of the season, having represented Liverpool and Brazil regularly. Firmino came off the bench to fiery effect in the second half. His performance was top-notch and scored a blinder beating the Potters Goalkeeper, Lee Grant.

Firmino is the integral core of the team and has built his own strong case for such acclaim. He has earned his praise from the Reds fans by never-say-die attitude and unshakeable trust of his manager. For all the talks from several pundits of Liverpool’s willingness to spend money in order to improve the squad, Firmino’s role under the German is sturdy. The Brazilian’s role under Klopp is surely taking shape at the club.

One of the best decisions that the club has made in recent years was bringing in Bob Firmino. He is neither the best player for Liverpool nor Brazil, but he is going to improve. His work ethics for the club and manager are a match made in heaven. Firmino is adept in doing the simpler things and he knows the values of it.