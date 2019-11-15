×
Roberto Mancini backs Zlatan Ibrahimovic to shine in Serie A again

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
15 Nov 2019, 23:22 IST

AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie A
AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left LA Galaxy but the Swede is not yet hunting for his next club. Reports suggest that he could be heading to Serie A and Italy manager, Roberto Mancini has spoken about the rumours.

The former Manchester City manager has backed the striker to shine in the Italian league once again. Mancini was talking to Rai Sport when he said:

“Zlatan has been one of the greatest strikers in the world. He's scored so many goals. He's a physically sensational player, despite my his age, he can still do very well in Serie A.”
“I don't think the pace of Serie A has changed in the last 50 years, our league could never be like the Premier League, where the referee whistles less and the games are very fast."

Zlatan has played in the Serie A for 3 top clubs so far. He was at Juventus for 2 years (2004-06) before leaving them as soon as they were relegated to the Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal verdict.

He moved to Inter Milan, where he spent 3 seasons before leaving to join Barcelona. The move to Camp Nou did not last long and he joined Inter's arch-rivals, AC Milan on loan a season later. The move was made permanent a year later and he left for PSG after 12 months.


Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football AC Milan Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic Roberto Mancini
