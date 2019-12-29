Roberto Moreno is officially the new manager of AS Monaco

Following the dismissal of Leonardo Jardim, former Spanish national team manager Roberto Moreno has been officially named the new AS Monaco manager. The news was confirmed via the club's Twitter account.

AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain national team coach Robert Moreno takes over first-team duties in an agreement that runs until 2022. pic.twitter.com/KxbiMnrgZZ — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 28, 2019

Moreno is expected to sign an initial contract until the end of this season with an option to extend his stay by another year. His first task will be to take the club back into contention for Champions League qualification.

Monaco sacked Jardim after just 11 months into his second stint at Stade Louis II. The decision came due to the Ligue 1 side's poor showing this season, as they are 17 points behind the leaders PSG.

The decision to appoint Moreno as the new manager has come as a surprise since the 42-year-old doesn't have experience managing at club level.

He was an assistant to Luis Enrique at AS Roma and Barcelona, before following him to the Spanish national side. Following Enrique's sudden departure in June 2019, Moreno took over as the head coach.

However, he was relieved of his duties in September 2019, with Enrique deciding to return to management. According to reports, Moreno will be unveiled as the new AS Monaco manager on Sunday and will take charge of his new club on Monday.

Monaco will play their first game after the winter break against Stade Reims on January 4, before a difficult trip away to PSG on January 12.