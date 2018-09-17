MMA/Football News: UFC Analyst Breaksdown Zlatan Ibrahimović's stunning 500th career goal

Zlatan scored his 500th goal playing for Los Angeles Galaxy

What's the story?

Canadian Mixed Martial Arts analyst Robin Black has once again sparked debate in the football world, with the one-minute technical breakdown of Zlatan Ibrahimović's 500th career goal during La Galaxy's 5-3 defeat to Toronto on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Zlatan Ibrahimović is a Swedish professional footballer who plays as a forward for LA Galaxy. Ibrahimovic, 36, has scored 438 goals in domestic competitions for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St-Germain, United and LA Galaxy. He scored the remaining 62 goals at international level for Sweden.

This goal is quite a significant one in the Swede's career as he joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only active players to reach the 500 goal milestone. Zlatan is 6ft 5ins tall and has extremely dextrous legs and has the ability to get his feet very high. He earned a black belt in taekwondo as a 17-year-old in his hometown of Malmö. And he received an honorary black-belt from the Italian national taekwondo team in 2010

Taekwondo works in football.

Robin Black is a world renown Mixed Martial Arts expert and analyst. He is known for his passionate style and unique psychological and technical breakdown, Black is one among the top talents in combat sports broadcasting. He was a glam rock sensation before becoming the face of Canadian MMA TV. He is also a frequent guest at the JRE MMA Show and known for his one-minute fight breakdowns on social media

The heart of the matter

Robin Black has once again used his extraordinary knowledge of martial arts to examine the anatomy of a football match. This time, he chose to break down the historic 'flying spinning crescent kick' goal by Zlatan Ibrahimović during La Galaxy's 5-3 defeat to Toronto on Sunday.

Mr. Black praised Zlatan for his textbook perfect kick and applied several biomechanical analogies.to break down one of the most significant goals in the Swede's career. He ended the one minute video by bestowing Zlatan with 'Knockout of the Night'.

What's next?

Robin Black is one of the most respected MMA analysts in the business with a huge fan following. This breakdown video will make Zlatan and his taekwondo prowess is quite popular in the combat world. Hope this video encourages Zlatan to showcase more acrobatic goals in the coming days.