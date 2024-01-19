Rodez AF vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

AS Monaco are back in action in the Coupe de France when they journey to the Stade Paul Lignon to face Ligue 2 outfit Rodez AF on Saturday.

Les Rouge et Blanc suffered their first defeat of the year last time out and will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Rodez moved into seventh place in the Ligue 2 standings last Saturday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Pau FC on home turf.

Didier Santini’s side have now won three games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last five outings in all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since December’s 2-0 loss to Paris FC.

Rodez now turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they have brushed aside Liffre, Stade Mayennais and Challans, scoring a staggering 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Monaco, on the other hand, scraped through the round of 64 of the cup as they beat Lens on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on January 7.

However, Adolf Hutter’s men were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Stade Reims at the Stade Louis II.

While Monaco have struggled to get going at home of late, they have won the last three games on their travels and will look to extend this fine run on Saturday.

Rodez AF vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two sides, with the Ligue 2 outfit claiming a penalty-shootout victory when they met in the last-64 of Coupe de France last season.

Rodez have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-2 draw against Amiens on December 16 being the exception.

Monaco are currently on a run of three consecutive away wins, scoring six goals and conceding four since a 5-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on November 24.

Rodez are unbeaten in their last eight home matches, picking up five wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Valenciennes on August 26.

Rodez AF vs AS Monaco Prediction

Despite their impressive form, Rodez will need to be at their best as they take on a superior and more experienced Monaco side.

Hutter’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Rodez AF 1-3 AS Monaco

Rodez AF vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Monaco’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)