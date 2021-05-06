ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UEL Match - May 6th, 2021

Manchester United travel to Italy to take on AS Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final. The Red Devils have a comfortable 6-2 lead from the first leg and should get through to the final without any problems.

Roma, on the other hand, have struggled with form and fitness issues in the last few weeks and will be looking to put in a much improved performance in the second leg.

With a comfortable lead in the first leg and games coming up thick and fast in the Premier League, Manchester United might decide to rotate their team and we could see some changes in their starting line up.

Squads to choose from

AS Roma (ROM)

P Lopez, A Mirante, D Fuzato, P Boer, S Farelli, F Berti, Chris Smalling, B Cristante, L Spinazzola, M Kumbulla, G Mancini, B Reynolds, R Ibanez, D Santon, F Fazio, Juan Jesus, R Calaifori, A Feratovic, F Tripi, J Veretout, Pedro, Pellegrini, Karsdrop, A Diawara, B Peres, N Zaniolo, C Perez, E Darboe, Javier Pastore, G Villar, R Providence, S Podgoreanu, T Milanese, M Bamba, E Bove, H Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Borja Mayoral, S El Shaarawy, R Ciervo, L Tall

Manchester United (MUN)

David De Gea, Dean Henderson, S Romero, L Grant, N Bishop, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, A Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott Mctominay, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, E Galbraith, A Diallo, H Mejbri, W Fish, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, S Shoretire, A Elanga

Predicted Playing XIs

AS Roma (ROM)

Antonio Mirante; Ibañez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United (MUN)

David De Gea; Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Daniel James, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek; Mason Greenwood

Match Details

Match: AS Roma (ROM) vs Manchester United (MUN), UEFA Europa League

Date: 7th May 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

AS Roma (ROM) vs Manchester United (MUN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Roma (ROM) vs Manchester United (MUN) Dream11 suggestions

With Bruno Fernandes expected to be rested for this match, the captaincy option can be given to Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been in good form over the last few weeks and has given consistent returns in Dream11 matches.

Going with a Manchester United backline could bring a lot of rewards. The Red Devils are expected to dominate the ball and could keep a clean sheet easily.

The vice-captaincy option can be given to Mason Greenwood. The youngster is expected to lead the line tonight and could find himself in goalscoring positions.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mirante; Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly; Paul Pogba (C), Fred, Pellegrini; Mkhitaryan, Mason Greenwood (VC), Edin Dzeko

Captain: Paul Pogba (MUN) Vice-captain: Mason Greenwood (MUN)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mirante; Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly; Paul Pogba (C), Daniel James, Pellegrini; Mkhitaryan, Mason Greenwood (VC), Edin Dzeko

Captain: Mason Greenwood (MUN) Vice-captain: Harry Maguire (MUN)

If you are going for the safe option then Fred should be taken. If you are backing Manchester United to put in a dominant attacking display, then going with Daniel James instead of Fred could provide good returns.

Of course, if Bruno Fernandes starts, picking him and giving him the captaincy option is a no-brainer. Mason Greenwood is a good option tonight and he should be given the vice-captaincy option.

With budget not that much of an issue, picking the likes of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford if they play is not going to be much of a problem tonight.