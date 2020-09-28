Roma 2-2 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops as Cristiano Ronaldo brace helps secure draw | Serie A 2020-21

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus faced their first major test this season when his side traveled to Stadio Olimpico to face Paulo Fonseca's AS Roma. Juventus had it easy in the first week but it was tough luck for Roma when a draw against Verona was turned into a 3-0 defeat by the Italian FA.

The game was as good as it promised to be. It started a little slow but the last 15 minutes of the first-half saw 3 goals. Jordan Veretout broke the deadlock from the spot after Rabiot was penalized for a handball inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Juventus to equalize but the joy was short-lived as Veretout got his second only a minute later.

Not the result we wanted, but with this colective spirit we will be stronger than ever! 💪🏼👊🏼 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/AIlriKt6gS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 27, 2020

Juventus were down to 10 men an hour into the game after Rabiot was shown a second yellow. It looked tough for Juve to get anything from the match but Ronaldo did what he does best. A perfect cross from Danilo followed by a mind-blowing Ronaldo header made sure Juventus won a point from the game. Keeping all that in mind, here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

It seems like the former Manchester United and Arsenal man is loving his time in Italy. After a good 2019/20 season, Mkhitaryan has started well this season too.

He was deadly on the ball and had a crack at the Juve defenders every time he got a chance. He made a brilliant run early in the game and dummied past Bonucci's challenge before shooting hard but straight at the Szczęsny.

He was also the chief creator of Roma's second goal. A good day at the office for Mkhitaryan and a lot is expected from the Armenian star this season.

Advertisement

#4 Flop - Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Adrien Rabiot

It was a day to forget for Adrien Rabiot. The 25-year-old was having a good game but to give away a penalty in the first half and then getting sent off in the second-half made the night a rough one.

62' | Second yellow card for Rabiot as we're now down to 10 for the last half hour. Come on boys dig deep! #RomaJuve [2-1] #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 27, 2020

Around the 30 minute mark, Rabiot handled the ball inside the box. The Frenchman was shown a yellow for that and a penalty was given to Roma. In the second half, he turned near haf-line diving after the ball and kicking the back of Mkhitariyan's leg.

Even though Juventus got a point from the game, had they not been a man-down, it could have very easily been a win.