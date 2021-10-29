Roma vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma are set to play AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari in the league. Second-half goals from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez and star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini ensured victory for Jose Mourinho's Roma. Italy international Leonardo Pavoletti scored the consolation goal for Cagliari.

AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Torino 1-0 in the league. A first-half goal from veteran French striker Olivier Giroud was enough to seal the deal for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan.

Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the advantage. They have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with AC Milan beating Roma 2-1. Goals from Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and Croatian forward Ante Rebic secured the win for AC Milan. French midfielder Jordan Veretout scored the consolation goal for Roma.

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-W-L

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Roma vs AC Milan Team News

Roma

Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and English centre-back Chris Smalling. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli will be unable to call upon the services of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Spanish winger Samu Castillejo. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Alessandro Florenzi, left-back Fode Ballo-Toure, Croatian attacker Ante Rebic, Brazilian forward Junior Messias and Spain international Brahim Diaz.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Alessandro Florenzi, Fode-Ballo Toure

Suspended: None

Roma vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goal @goal Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his first goal since turning 40.



The own goal is all forgotten now 😅 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his first goal since turning 40.The own goal is all forgotten now 😅 https://t.co/5JFLArHMlc

Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

Roma started the season well, but their 6-1 loss to minnows Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League a few days ago produced a startling halt. The likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham have displayed good form so far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



They’re not even on the bench for Roma-Napoli clash today at Stadio Olimpico. José Mourinho decides to send in the stands Borja Mayoral, Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Reynolds, Marash Kumbulla and Amadou Diawara after 6-1 defeat in Conference League vs Bodo Glimt. 🚫 #ASRoma They’re not even on the bench for Roma-Napoli clash today at Stadio Olimpico. José Mourinho decides to send in the stands Borja Mayoral, Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Reynolds, Marash Kumbulla and Amadou Diawara after 6-1 defeat in Conference League vs Bodo Glimt. 🚫 #ASRomaThey’re not even on the bench for Roma-Napoli clash today at Stadio Olimpico.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are currently competing with Napoli for the top position in the league. They have won their last five league games, and boast a strong squad with quality in every position.

AC Milan, on current form, look favourites to win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Roma 0-1 AC Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand