Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2024

Roma entertain Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday (May 2).

In their semifinal clash last season, Roma won 1-0 on aggregate. Leverkusen, unbeaten across competitions this season, will look to avenge that loss.

Roma are unbeaten in two games and drew 2-2 with Napoli in Serie A on Sunday. Paulo Dybala scored from the spot in the 59th minute before Tammy Abraham bagged the equaliser in the 88th minute.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten start to the season to 46 games with a dramatic draw against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. They were two goals down after 56 minutes.

Amine Adli halved the deficit in the 61st minute. Robert Andrich scored the equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time to avert a first defeat of the season.

Roma were the runners-up last season, in their second appearance in the final. Leverkusen, winners of the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 1988, are chasing a historic treble.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times in UEFA competitions. They four times in the UEFA Champions League group stage and twice in the semifinals of the Europa League last season. Roma lead 2-1.

Roma are unbeaten in five meetings against Leverkusen, keeping two straight clean sheets.

Leverkusen have played three consecutive draws across competitions.

Roma have scored at least two goals in six of their 12 games in the Europa League this season.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Roma have one loss in eight games across competitions, with that loss coming against Bologna in Serie A at home earlier this month. They have scored two goals in three of their last four games.

They are unbeaten in 11 home games in the Europa League, winning 10 and keeping seven clean sheets.

Head coach Daniele De Rossi has an almost full-strength squad at his disposal. Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku have resumed full training after sitting out against Napoli. Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt with a muscle strain, while Zeki Celik is out due to a suspension, though.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have played three consecutive draws since sealing the Bundesliga title, scoring the equalising goals after the 89th minute in each game. They have drawn two of their five away games in the Europa League this term.

Manager Xabi Alonso should welcome back Florian Wirtz, Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka to the starting XI, while Borja Iglesias and Adam Hlozek remain sidelined with injuries.

Considering the home advantage for Roma and Leverkusen's unbeaten streak, an entertaining draw could ensue.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes