Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Roma will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The hosts overcame Feyenoord in the knockout round playoffs last month, defeating the Dutch team 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they drew 2-2 on aggregate in the two-legged tie.

They have registered back-to-back wins in their last two Serie A games and defeated Monza 4-1 in their away game on Saturday. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku scored in the first half, while Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes were on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors made their European debut earlier this season and booked a direct spot in the knockout stage after finishing as the Group B toppers. They have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three losses in five games, including a 3-0 away defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. The visitors will play for the first time in the knockout stage in Europe, and this will be their first meeting against an Italian side.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins and scoring at least three goals in three games in that period as well.

Roma had a perfect record at home in the group stage of the Europa League, scoring nine goals without reply.

Brighton & Hove Albion went unbeaten in the group stage of the competition after suffering a 3-2 home loss to Athens in their Europa League debut. They won their last four games in the competition while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have lost four of their last five away games in all competitions, failing to score in three games.

Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Giallorossi have been in good form recently, suffering just one loss in their last nine games in all competitions. They have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions since September and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they are on a nine-game winning streak at home in the Europa League, keeping six clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Daniele De Rossi has helped his team regain form since taking over the reins as manager from Jose Mourinho in mid-January, recording six wins in nine games. He will be without the services of Rick Karsdorp and Rasmus Kristensen, with knee and thigh injuries, respectively.

The Seagulls are winless in their last three games in all competitions. They have suffered two consecutive losses while failing to score in these losses as well. Interestingly, they were unbeaten in their three away games in the group stage of the Europa League, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Roberto De Zerbi and Daniele De Rossi are good friends, but we expect no love to be lost when they go head-to-head for the first time as managers. Top scorer João Pedro is a key absentee for the visitors.

Considering the upturn in the form of the home team and the visitors' recent struggles, Roma are expected to record a win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes