Roma vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2023

Roma will welcome Feyenoord to the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The two teams met in the first leg last week in the Netherlands, with Mats Wieffer's 53rd-minute strike helping Feyenoord record a 1-0 home win. It was the Dutch team's first win over the hosts and they will be looking to continue that form in this match.

The hosts returned to winning ways in Serie A on Sunday as goals from Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Tammy Abraham helped them defeat Udinese 3-0 at home.

The visitors continued their winning run in the Eredivisie on Sunday with goals from Santiago Giménez, Sebastian Szymański, and an own goal from Calvin Mac-Intosch ensuring a 3-0 away win.

The visitors managed to exact revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season. They need to protect a narrow lead which might be a difficult task considering Roma's impressive home form in the Europa League this season.

Roma vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the fifth time on Thursday, with all meetings taking place in UEFA-affiliated competitions. They have met thrice in the Europa League and once in the Conference League.

Roma have the better record in these meetings with two wins to their name. Feyenoord recorded their first win against the hosts last week and one meeting has ended in a draw.

The hosts have won four of their five home games in the Europa League this season, keeping clean sheets in their last two games in that period.

Feyenoord are winless in their away games in the competition, suffering two defeats in four games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games in all competitions while also failing to score in three games in that period.

Roma have scored three goals apiece in their last three home games while the visitors have scored three goals apiece in their last three away games.

Roma vs Feyenoord Prediction

Jose Mourinho welcomed Tammy Abraham back into the lineup after an injury scare after he limped off in the second half of the first leg. The English striker was on the scoresheet in the league win over Udinese and his addition will be key as the Giallorossi hope to overturn a one-goal deficit.

The Portuguese coach awaits an update on Paulo Dybala's injury, and he will face a late fitness test. Roma have won seven of their last eight home games, while keeping clean sheets in these wins and they will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since November and look to be in good touch. Considering their unbeaten record in their travels, we expect them to hold the hosts to a draw and secure their place in the semi-finals.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Feyenoord

Roma vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Giménez to score or assist any time - Yes

