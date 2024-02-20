Roma vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Roma will invite Feyenoord to the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

They met in the first leg last week in Rotterdam and played out a 1-1 draw. Romelu Lukaku equalized for the Serie A outfit after Igor Paixão had given Feyenoord the lead in the first half.

The hosts bounced back with a win in Serie A on Sunday, defeating Frosinone 3-0 in their away game. Dean Huijsen broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, while Sardar Azmoun and Leandro Paredes added goals in the second half.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games, as Mats Wieffer's 84th-minute strike helped them to a 1-0 win over Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

Roma vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times in all competitions, with five of them coming in the Europa League. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with three wins to their name. The visitors have just one win in this fixture, and two games have ended in draws.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, though both teams have just one clean sheet apiece in these games.

Roma are unbeaten in their two home meetings against the visitors and registered a 4-1 win in the Europa League quarterfinals second leg last season.

Feyenoord have been in good touch recently, keeping six clean sheets in their last seven games, with all games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Roma vs Feyenoord Prediction

The Giallorossi returned to winning ways after two games on Sunday while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last 15 home games in all competitions, recording 12 wins while also scoring at least twice in 12 games in that period.

They have a 100% record in their last seven home games in the Europa League, keeping four clean sheets on the spin, and are strong favorites. Edoardo Bove, who has played in all seven games in the Europa League for Roma this season, was booked in the first leg and will serve a suspension in this match. Tammy Abraham is the only confirmed absentee due to an injury.

De club aan de Maas have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 thus far, recording six wins in nine games. Nonetheless, they have struggled in front of the goal, scoring more than once in four of the nine games thus far. They have been heavily reliant on top-scorer Santiago Giménez, who has 21 goals in all competitions this season.

The Mexican striker has failed to find the back of the net since scoring in the first match of the year in January. Justin Bijlow is a key absentee for them, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh faces a late fitness test. They are winless in their last 11 away games in the Europa League, which is cause for concern.

Considering the home advantage for last season's runner-up and the visitors' poor away record in the competition, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Feyenoord

Roma vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Pellegrini to score or assist any time - Yes