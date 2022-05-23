Roma vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2021-22

Roma are set to play Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare on Wednesday in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Ivan Juric's Torino in Serie A. A first-half brace from English striker Tammy Abraham and a second-half penalty from midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini secured the win for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Ron Jans' Twente in the Eredivisie. First-half goals from Greek winger Dimitrios Limnios and left-back Gijs Smal sealed the deal for Twente. A second-half goal from Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers proved to be a mere consolation for Feyenoord.

Roma vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2015, with Roma beating nine-man Feyenoord 2-1. Goals from Serbian attacker Adem Ljajic and Ivorian forward Gervinho ensured victory for Roma. A goal from winger Elvis Manu proved to be a mere consolation for Feyenoord, who had forward Mitchell te Vrede and goalkeeper Erwin Mulder sent off in the second-half.

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-D-L

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-D-W-W

Roma vs Feyenoord Team News

Roma

Roma could be without former Manchester United and Arsenal attacker and Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot could be without goalkeeper Justin Bijlow. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Justin Bijlow

Suspended: None

Roma vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ofir Marciano, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Guus Til, Jorrit Hendrix, Orkun Kokcu, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Cyriel Dessers, Luis Sinisterra

Roma vs Feyenoord Prediction

Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be keen to add another European title to his CV, and the performances of striker Tammy Abraham will certainly increase his confidence. The England international has been sensational for the Italian giants this season, having scored 27 goals in all competitions.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have done well to reach this stage of the competition. They have some exciting young talents, with left-back Tyrell Malacia attracting interest from Manchester United.

Roma to lift the trophy.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Feyenoord

