Roma vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Roma will entertain HJK at the Stadio Olimpico in their upcoming UEFA Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday.

The home team fell to a shock 2-1 defeat in their campaign opener against Ludogorets last week, with all three goals scored in the final 20 minutes of the game. Eldor Shomurodov equalized for Roma in the 86th minute but Nonato scored the winning goal a couple of minutes later for Ludogorets.

HJK suffered an opening-day defeat as well. Real Betis inflicted the 2-0 loss, with Willian Jose scoring a brace. They returned to winning ways in their Veikkausliiga fixture against FC Honka with a 2-1 triumph on Sunday to retain the top spot in the standings.

Roma also recorded a 2-1 win in Serie A on Monday over Empoli. Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala scored in the game and will be looking to contribute in this match as well.

Roma vs HJK Head-to-Head

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.

Roma form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

HJK form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Roma vs HJK Team News

Roma

The Giallorossi have an injury crisis to deal with at the moment, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marash Kumbulla and Stephan El Shaarawy out injured.

Nicola Zalewski was injured in the game against Ludogorets while Ebrima Darboe will face a late fitness test.

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicola Zalewski

Doubtful: Ebrima Darboe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

HJK

Janne Saksela, Manuel Martic, Valtteri Moren and Roope Riski missed the league game against Honka and will be sidelined for the trip to Roma.

Injured: Janne Saksela, Manuel Martic, Valtteri Moren, Roope Riski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Roma vs HJK Predicted XIs

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham

HJK (3-4-3): Conor Hazard; Arttu Hoskonen, Miro Tenho, Matti Peltola; Casper Terho, Përparim Hetemaj, Lucas Lingman, David Browne, Nassim Boujellab; Bojan Radulović, Santeri Hostikka

Roma vs HJK Prediction

Roma have the edge in terms of squad quality and also have the home advantage in this game. Though they suffered a narrow defeat in their campaign opener, with injuries playing their part, they have more than enough squad depth to secure a win.

Tammy Abraham scored in the league game after returning from injury and his addition to the squad will be a big help here.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 HJK

