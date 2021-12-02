Roma vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in the league. A first-half goal from Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg ensured victory for Bologna.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Thiago Motta's Spezia 2-0 in the league. Goals from midfielder Roberto Gagliardini and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Roma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 42 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Inter Milan have won 14 games, lost 14 and drawn 14.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with Inter Milan beating Roma 3-1. Goals from Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Uruguay international Matias Vecino and Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Inter Milan. Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the consolation goal for Roma.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Roma vs Inter Milan Team News

Roma

Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. There are doubts over the availability of young Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan and Spanish midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Gonzalo Villar, Felix Afena-Gyan

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without full-back Matteo Darmian, centre-back Andrea Ranocchia. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij and young star Alessandro Bastoni. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Matteo Darmian, Andrea Ranocchia

Doubtful: Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni

Suspended: None

Roma vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction

Edin Dzeko was a sensational player for Roma, making more than 250 appearances in all competitions before being signed by Inter Milan in the summer. The 35-year old has once again be in prolific form this season, and will be keen to show Roma what they are missing.

It was at Inter Milan where current Roma boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed one of the best spells of his managerial career, helping the club win the treble. Much has happened since then, with both Mourinho and Inter Milan enduring a rather mixed decade.

A close match is on the cards, but Inter Milan should win.

Prediction: Roma 0-1 Inter Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand