Roma vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2023

Roma are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in Serie A.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Davide Ballardini's Cremonese in the league. Goals from attackers Frank Tsadjout and Daniel Ciofani secured the win for Cremonese. Left-back Leonardo Spinazzola scored the goal for Roma.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Torino 4-2 in the league. Goals from Colombian full-back Juan Cuadrado, Brazilian full-back Danilo, Brazilian center-back Gleison Bremer and French midfielder Adrien Rabiot sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus. French attacker Yann Karamoh and Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria scored the goals for Torino.

Roma vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus have won 19 games, lost eight and drawn six.

Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala has 14 goal contributions in 16 league starts for Roma this season.

English striker Tammy Abraham has nine goal contributions in 19 league starts for Roma so far.

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Juventus this season.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has five goals this season in 19 league starts for Juventus.

Roma vs Juventus Prediction

As is often the case with any club Jose Mourinho is at, the attention has been focused more on Mourinho the entertainer rather than Roma the football club. The Portuguese tactician continues to be a charismatic and controversial presence, and Roma are currently fifth in the league.

5th is a decent position to be in, but Roma surely aspired for more when they appointed one of the greatest managers of this century. Mourinho seems content at Roma, and the fact that he led the club to a trophy last season means he will surely maintain goodwill among the Roma faithful for the time being, but it will be interesting to see which personality of Mourinho rears its head in the near future.

Juventus, on the other hand, are seventh in the league, nine points behind Roma. They have won four of their last five league games, and there will come points when manager Massimiliano Allegri will look woefully at the 15-point deduction and think of what could have been.

The club's aim is to qualify for Champions League football; their current form will inspire confidence.

We expect Juventus to win here.

Prediction: Roma 0-1 Juventus

Roma vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Juventus

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet- Yes.

