Roma vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma welcome Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as the 2020-21 Serie A season continues this weekend.

The Giallorossi will hope to recover from the debacle that was their opener against Hellas Verona, while the Bianconeri will aim to make a statement that shows they are serious about a 10th consecutive Scudetto.

While the game against Verona finished goalless on the pitch, Roma made a humongous clerical error in the registration of 23-year-old Amadou Diawara in the Under-22 list, thus resulting in the league handing them a default 3-0 defeat.

Curiously enough, Pantoleo Longo, Roma’s general secretary, resigned after the error and then immediately found employment at Hellas Verona.

Coupled with the rumours of Edin Dzeko’s exit and Massimiliano Allegri being open to the role of Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca has endured a tough week. Then there’s the small matter of taking on Juventus, as Andrea Pirlo got his Juventus managerial career off to the perfect start, with a resounding 3-0 win over Sampdoria.

Dejan Kulusevski could not have struck a sweeter curling shot to open his account for Juventus and give them the lead in the 13th minute. Leonardo Bonucci’s scrappy goal from a 78th-minute corner meant the points were secured, and Aaron Ramsey underlined his best performance in a Juventus shirt by assisting Cristiano Ronaldo for the third goal in the 88th minute.

Roma vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Of their last 10 games, Juventus have been dominant, winning six and drawing one while Roma has won three times. Roma won the last encounter between the two 3-1 at Juve’s Allianz Stadium, although that game took place in August, with the title already wrapped up and both sides playing their youngsters.

Advertisement

Roma form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Juventus form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Roma vs Juventus Team News

Paulo Fonseca ought to be thankful his players did not pick up any injuries against Verona, given his luck of late. Nicolo Zaniolo will be missing for much of the season after his second ACL injury in a year while Javier Pastore is also out with a hip injury. Diego Perotti is yet to recover from a thigh strain and is a doubt for this game.

Rick Karsdorp is rumoured to be moving away from the club, which ought to see Davide Santon replace him in the lineup, while Edin Dzeko’s move to Juventus fell through and should see him restored to the starting XI, with Pedro and Henrikh Mkhitaryan behind him. Having had to play Bryan Cristante as an emergency centre-back against Hellas Verona, Fonseca might opt to give new young signing Marash Kumbulla a baptism of fire.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore

Doubtful: Diego Perotti

Suspensions: None

Andrea Pirlo’s positive start to the season got even better with the news that Paulo Dybala ought to be fit for the game against Roma, although he may start on the bench, with Kulusevski keeping his place alongside Ronaldo in Juve’s two-man frontline.

New signing Alvaro Morata might have to wait for his Juventus debut, with Pirlo likely to stick with much of the same side that defeated Sampdoria, although Gainluca Frabotta might make way for more experienced colleagues.

The new boy has enjoyed a rapid rise... 🎆

#ASRoma

https://t.co/5xnLNboWbN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 22, 2020

Roma vs Juventus Predicted Lineups

Roma predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante (GK); Maraash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez; Davide Santon, Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

Juventus predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Roma vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus defeated Roma 2-1 the last time these two teams met at the Olimpico. We could be in line for a repeat. Given the deflated atmosphere surrounding Roma, it’s hard to see them getting any joy from the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo ought to be enough firepower for any team, and with Juve’s new recruits and youngsters shining, the Andrea Pirlo era at Juventus is set for two wins from two.

Prediction: Roma 1-2 Juventus