Roma vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. Goals from veteran French striker Olivier Giroud, Brazilian attacker Junior Messias and Portuguese forward Rafael Leao ensured victory for AC Milan. English striker Tammy Abraham scored the consolation goal for Roma, who had Dutch right-back Rick Karsdorp and centre-back Gianluca Mancini sent off in the second-half.

Juventus, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in the league. A first-half goal from experienced Belgian attacker Dries Mertens for Napoli was cancelled out by a second-half goal from winger Federico Chiesa for Juventus.

Roma vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost eight and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Roma 1-0. A first-half goal from young striker Moise Kean secured the win for Juventus.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W-L

Juventus form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-W

Roma vs Juventus Team News

Roma

Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola. There are doubts over the availability of Spanish striker Borja Mayoral. Dutch right-back Rick Karsdorp and centre-back Gianluca Mancini are suspended. Guinea international Amadou Diawara and Gambia international Ebrima Darboe are both unavailable due to their AFCON duties.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Borja Mayoral

Suspended: Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini

Not available: Ebrima Darboe, Amadou Diawara

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian right-back Danilo and Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey. There are doubts over the availability of star centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Injured: Danilo, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci

Suspended: None

Roma vs Juventus Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Vina, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham, Eldor Shomurodov

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa

Roma vs Juventus Prediction

Roma are currently 7th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Jose Mourinho's men continue to blow hot and cold, with no real consistency in their performances this season.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, three points ahead of Roma. It is evident that Juventus have a big rebuilding project on their hands, and a poor start to the season has highlighted this point.

A draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Juventus

