Roma vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

A titanic clash between two storied Serie A teams takes place on Sunday night as Roma tussle with Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico.

Both teams are level on points as they vie for UEFA Champions League qualification, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

The Giallorossi come into the game in mixed form, having lost away to Parma by a 2-0 scoreline last weekend.

Roma followed that up with a 2-1 win away to Shakhtar Donetsk, winning the UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie 5-1 on aggregate. The Italians face Ajax in the quarterfinals.

Napoli's exit to Granada meant they had no midweek UEFA Europa League action to focus on, but were nonetheless impressive in their 1-0 win away to AC Milan last week.

Earlier, the Partenopei made short work of Bologna, with a 3-1 win at the Stadio Diego Maradona.

Roma vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have had a slight edge over Roma in recent times, winning five of the last 10, while Roma have won four. The Partenopei last won at the Olimpico in the 2018-19 season, when they thrashed Roma 4-1.

It was a similar scoreline the last time the two teams met in November earlier this season, with the Giallorossi losing 0-4 in Naples.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-D

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Roma vs Napoli Team News

Roma

Paulo Fonseca will be without Bruno Peres as he is suspended for the game. Roma have a lengthy injury list, with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chris Smalling and Jordan Veretout all sidelined.

Roger Ibanez came off with a head injury against Shakhtar and is a doubt for this game. Edin Dzeko may feature from the start since Borja Mayoral started the midweek game.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chris Smalling, Juan Jesus, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Roger Ibanez

Suspended: Bruno Peres

Napoli

Gennaro Gattuso lost right-back Giovanni di Lorenzo through suspension for the trip to Roma. Mario Rui may come in to face his former side, with Elseid Hysaj moving to right-back.

Andrea Pentagna, Faouzi Ghoulam and Amir Rrahmani are on the sidelines, with Stanislav Lobotka a doubt in midfield.

Injured: Andrea Pentagna, Faouzi Ghoulam, Amir Rrahmani

Doubtful: Stanislav Lobotka

Suspended: Giovanni di Lorenzo

Roma vs Napoli Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Gonzalo Villar, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy; Edin Dzeko

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina (GK); Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens

Roma vs Napoli Prediction

Roma have been absolutely awful in the big games this season and there is little evidence that they can stop that trend.

The Giallorossi come into this game with tired legs in their defense, which Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens are sure to pounce on.

We expect Napoli to win comfortably, although Roma should score as well.

Prediction: Roma 1-3 Napoli