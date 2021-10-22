Roma vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma are set to play Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 6-1 loss to Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. Braces from young Norwegian striker Erik Botheim and attacker Ola Solbakken and goals from midfielder Patrick Berg and experienced forward Amahl Pellegrino sealed the deal for Bodo/Glimt.

Spanish winger Carles Perez scored the consolation goal for Roma, who suffered one of their biggest defeats in recent times.

Napoli, on the other hand, beat Czeslaw Michniewicz's Legia Warsaw 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Second-half goals from star forward Lorenzo Insigne, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and winger Matteo Politano ensured victory for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli.

Roma vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Roma have won 12 games, lost 12 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Napoli beating Roma 2-0. A first-half brace from Belgian forward Dries Mertens secured the win for his club.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-W-L

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Roma vs Napoli Team News

Roma

Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, while there are doubts over the availability of English centre-back Chris Smalling, midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and Dutch right-back Rick Karsdorp. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Rick Karsdorp, Chris Smalling, Nicolo Zaniolo

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti could be without Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas, Algeria international Adam Ounas and French left-back Kevin Malcuit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Adam Ounas, Kevin Malcuit, Kostas Manolas

Suspended: None

Roma vs Napoli Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Squawka Football @Squawka Victor Osimhen has scored nine goals in just 10 appearances this season:◉ Serie A (5)

◉ Europa League (4)In-form. 🤩 Victor Osimhen has scored nine goals in just 10 appearances this season:◉ Serie A (5)

◉ Europa League (4)In-form. 🤩 https://t.co/oT7yIUmRmi

Roma vs Napoli Prediction

Jose Mourinho was understandably seething after Roma's heavy loss to minnows Bodo/Glimt. The Portuguese has made it clear that he is not happy with his current squad, and yesterday's game will have deep ramifications on Roma's season.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo #BodoGlimtRoma 1 - A José Mourinho side has conceded 6+ goals in a single game for the first time ever, in what is the 1008th match of his managerial career. Shock. #UECL 1 - A José Mourinho side has conceded 6+ goals in a single game for the first time ever, in what is the 1008th match of his managerial career. Shock. #UECL #BodoGlimtRoma

Napoli, on the other hand, are the Serie A league leaders. They have won all eight games in the league so far, and are two points ahead of 2nd placed AC Milan. Luciano Spalletti has enjoyed an excellent start to his reign, with striker Victor Osimhen in particular shining.

Also Read

It will be interesting to see how Roma respond. Napoli are in a good run of form, and their momentum could provide them the advantage.

Prediction: Roma 0-1 Napoli

Edited by Abhinav Anand