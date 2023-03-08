Roma vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023

Roma will welcome Real Sociedad to the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday (March 9).

The hosts booked their place in the knockouts of the competition with a 2-1 win over RB Salzburg in the kncoours playoffs. Roma suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg but overturned the deficit in the home leg, thanks to first-half goals from Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala.

Sociedad, meanwhile, finished table toppers in Group E ahead of Manchester United to seal their place in the Round of 16. They have not made it past the round of 16 in Europe since 1991.

Roma head into the game with their heads held high, as they overcame arch-rivals Juventus 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday (March 5). The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last three outings and played out a goalless draw against Cadiz in La Liga on Friday.

Roma vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive game.

Sociedad had the best defensive record in the group stage of the Europa League this season, conceding just twice in six games.

Sociedad kept clean sheets in all three of their away games in the group stage, the only team in the competition to do so this season.

Jose Mourinho has recorded wins in 14 of his 16 home games in the Europa League. with the two winless outings coming against Spanish teams.

Roma have won their last four games at home, keeping clean sheets in eacb win.

Sociedad have struggled in recent away games, failing to score in three of them.

Roma vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Roma have won three of their four home games in the Europa League this season. Six of their last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals, keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have won seven of their last eight games at home. They have suffered just two defeats inu 33 games in European competitions and are favourites to take the win.

Sociadad, meanwhile, enjoyed an unbeaten run in away games in the competition, keeping three clean sheets in as many games. They have seen a drop in recent games, winning just ocen in their last seven outings.

Roma have won their last four games at home, and considering their home advantage, should eke out a narrow win in the first leg.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Real Sociedad

Roma vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

