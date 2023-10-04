Roma vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Roma will invite Servette to the Stadio Olimpico in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 away win at Sheriff last month. They were helped by an own goal from Gaby Kiki in added time of the first half. Cristian Tovar equalized for Sheriff in the 57th minute and Romelu Lukaku bagged the winner just eight minutes later.

The visitors suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Sparta Prague in their campaign opener and will look to open their goalscoring account in this match.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games in Serie A on Sunday as goals from Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini helped them defeat Frosinone at home.

The visitors also returned to winning ways in the Swiss Super League on Saturday, defeating Lausanne 2-1 at home thanks to second-half goals from Miroslav Stevanović and Dereck Kutesa in the 54th and 56th minutes respectively.

Roma vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Swiss teams 13 times in European competitions. They have eight wins to their name while suffering three defeats. Two games have ended in draws.

The visitors will meet an Italian team for the first time in a European competition.

Roma have won their last five home games in the Europa League, scoring 12 goals while conceding just twice. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Servette have just one win in their last five games in the Europa League. They have fared much better in their travels, with three wins in five games while suffering just one defeat.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 26 home games in UEFA-affiliated competitions.

Roma vs Servette Prediction

The Giallorossi have been inconsistent thus far with three wins and defeats apiece in eight games across all competitions. After drawing their first home game of the season and suffering a defeat in the next one, Jose Mourinho's men have won two games in a row, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

There's a bit of a defensive crisis faced by the hosts as Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling, and Diego Llorente are sidelined with injuries. With no fresh absentees ahead of this match, Mourinho is expected to stick with a similar starting XI that won the game against Frosinone.

Les Grenats have suffered three defeats in their last five away games this season, scoring twice while conceding eight times in these losses. Interestingly, they won their remaining two games with an aggregate score of 12-1.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four games in the Europa League and might struggle here. Considering the hosts' home record in European competitions and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Servette

Roma vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes