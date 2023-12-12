Roma vs Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Roma welcome Sheriff to the Stadio Olimpico for their final group-stage game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

The hosts are second in Group G and need a win to qualify for the Round of 16. Sheriff, meanwhile, are winless in the competition.

After three straight wins, Roma are winless in two Europa League games. In their previous outing, Roma drew 1-1 with Servette, with in-form strike Romelu Lukaku scoring in the first half. Sheriff, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Slavia Praha last time out, their fourth defeat of the season.

Roma drew 1-1 at home to Fiorentina on Sunday. Lukaku opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but Nicola Zalewski was red-carded in the 64th minute before Fiorentina equalied. Lukaku received his marching orders in the 87th minute.

Sheriff were not in action last week and lost 3-1 to Balti in the Super Liga earlier this month.

Roma vs Sheriff Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will square off for the second time. Roma won the reverse fixture 2-1 away in their campaign opener in September.

Sheriff have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 14 goals in five games.

Roma are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning twice.

Sheriff have one win in 10 away games in the Europa League, including qualifiers.

Roma vs Sheriff Prediction

Roma are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning seven, scoring 22 times and conceding thrice. They have lost once at home in 21 Europa League games.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be without Paulo Dybala, who picked up a thigh injury in the Fiorentina draw. Evan N'Dicka is suspended due to yellow card accumulation while Leonardo Spinazzola and Sardar Azmoun are also sidelined. Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling remain long-term absentees.

Sheriff, meanwhile, have lost three of their last five games across competitions. They are winless in six away games in the Europa League, losing four. They have lost all three meetings against Italian teams in Europe, scoring at least once.

Considering that and the current form of both teams, expect Roma to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Sheriff

Roma vs Sheriff Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes