Roma vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023

Roma will welcome Spezia to the Stadio Olimpico in their final match of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday.

While it is the last match of the season, it has significance for the visitors. They are in 17th place in the league table and have 31 points to their name, the same as 18th-placed Verona.

It is a must-win game for them to retain their top-flight status. Verona face AC Milan in their final match of the season, so they might not be able to record a win but Spezia will hope to not leave things up to chance.

The hosts suffered a defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final on penalties on Wednesday and Jose Mourinho's men might be a little tired. They are guaranteed a place in Europe next season but will still look to play for a win in this match.

Roma vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times in all competitions, with all meetings coming in the 21st century. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with four wins. The visitors have two wins to their name and just one game has ended in a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their five Serie A meetings against the visitors, recording four wins in that period. They have kept clean sheets in their last three games in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions, with seven games producing under 2.5 goals.

The visitors also have just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions.

If the hosts fail to score three goals in this match, they will finish with fewer than 50 goals in their Serie A campaign for the first time since the 1950-51 season.

Roma vs Spezia Prediction

The Giallorossi have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last 10 games, they have failed to score in three of their last seven games as well. They have fared better at home, suffering just one defeat in seven games. They are yet to suffer a defeat in Serie A against the visitors, which bodes well for them.

The Aquilotti are winless in their last 10 away games, with just a couple of their six wins this season coming in their travels. They have failed to score in three of their last four games and might struggle here.

Nonetheless, as the hosts have endured a poor run of form in recent games, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Spezia

Roma vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

