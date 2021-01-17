Roma vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21 

Roma will welcome Spezia to the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday for their Coppa Italia quarterfinal clash, with a place in the semifinal on offer.

The hosts entered the competition at this stage, while Spezia had to see off Bologna 4-2 in extra-time to progress to this round.

Roma were totally outplayed in their most recent fixture, falling to a 3-0 defeat to city rivals Lazio on Friday.

Spezia, for their part, showed great determination to hold on for a goalless draw at Trino despite being reduced to 10 men after eight minutes.

The winner of this clash will face defending champions Napoli in the semifinal later in January.

Roma vs Spezia Head-to-Head

This will be the second time both sides are meeting since Spezia's reformation in 2008.

Their first clash came in the round of 16 in the 2015-16 Coppa Italia, where Spezia (then in Serie B) eliminated the Giallorossi on penalties after a goalless game.

Roma form guide (Serie A): L-D-W-W-W

Spezia form guide (Serie A): D-W-W-L-L

Roma vs Spezia Team News

Roma have three players ruled out through injury. Ricardo Calafiori (muscle), Antonio Mirante (hamstring), and Nicolo Zaniolo (ACL) will all be unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Paulo Fonseca.

Injuries: Antonio Mirante, Nico Zaniolo, Ricardo Califiori

Suspension: None

Spezia

There are also three players ruled out for the visitors through injury. Federico Mattiello (muscle), Jeroen Zoet (groin), and Ello Capradossi (sprained knee) are all unavailable for the trip to the capital.

Ardian Ismajli picked up a red card in Serie A but suspension rules in Italy mean that his ban is restricted to the league.

Injuries: Joroen Zoet, Ello Capradossi, Fedrico Mattiello

Suspension: None

Roma vs Spezia Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Lucas Spinazzola, Jordan Veretout, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Luca Pellegrini; Eden Dzeko

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel (GK); Riccardo Marchizza, Julian Chabot, Claudio Terzi, Luca Vignali; Tommasso Pobega, Lucien Agoume, Giulio Maggiore; Diego Farias, Roberto Piccoli, Emmanuel Gyasi

Roma vs Spezia Prediction

Roma have superior players to Spezia and, barring any spectacular upset, should easily progress to the next round.

The hosts will be eager to get back to winning ways following the fiasco in the derby last Friday, and should easily win this one.

Prediction: Roma 3-0 Spezia