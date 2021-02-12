Roma vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma are set to play host to Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Andrea Pirlo's Juventus last Saturday at the Juventus Stadium. A goal from superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez ensured victory for Juventus.

Udinese, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Hellas Verona 2-0 last Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. An own goal from goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and a goal from Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu secured the win for Luca Gotti's Udinese.

Roma vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost seven and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Roma beating Udinese 1-0. A second-half goal from veteran Spain international Pedro sealed the deal for Roma.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-D

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-D-L

Roma vs Udinese Team News

Roma

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca will be unable to call upon the services of Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. There are doubts over the availability of English centre-back Chris Smalling, winger Stephan El Shaarawy, young right-back Bryan Reynolds and Spanish forward Pedro.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy, Bryan Reynolds, Pedro

Suspended: None

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese will be without Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto and midfielder Mato Jajalo, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of former Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo

Doubtful: Fernando Forestieri

Suspended: None

Roma vs Udinese Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko

Udinese Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jean-Victor Makengo, Walace, Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu, Fernando Llorente

Roma vs Udinese Prediction

Roma are currently 4th in the Serie A table, two points behind 3rd placed Juventus who have a game in hand. Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arguably been their best player this season.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 11th in the league table, and have lost only one of their last five league games. Luca Gotti's side added veteran striker Fernando Llorente to the squad in January, while players like Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra could prove to be crucial.

Roma should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Roma 1-0 Udinese

