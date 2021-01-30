Roma vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma welcome Verona to the Stadio Olimpico in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday night.

The hosts are third in the league table, six points behind leaders AC Milan. They got back to winning ways in a seven-goal thriller against Spezia last time around, after a 3-0 loss to rivals Lazio.

Verona also returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Napoli. They have managed to stay in the top 10 after three wins in their last five games.

Roma vs Verona Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head 69 times across all competitions. With 36 wins, the Giallorossi have a clear upper hand in the fixture. The Gialloblu have just 12 wins against the hosts.

The teams have shared the points on 21 occasions. They recorded a goalless draw in their last encounter in the opening week of the season.

However, Verona were awarded a 3-0 win for that game on account of an administration error from the capital club.

Roma form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-D-W

Verona form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-D-L

Roma vs Verona Team News

Roma

Edin Dzeko has not trained with the group since his injury against Spezia

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will be without the services of midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, who is a long-term absentee.

Pedro, Riccardo Calafiori, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's involvement in the game remains in doubt. Edin Dzeko was strongly linked with a move away from the club recently and is currently out of favor with Fonseca.

Injured: Nicolò Zaniolo

Doubtful: Pedro, Riccardo Calafiori, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko

Suspended: None

Verona

The visitors are set to be without the services of Miguel Veloso and Marco Benassi on account of calf injuries.

Ronaldo Vieira, Stefano Sturaro, and Andrea Favilli still need more time to rejoin the squad. Their involvement in this game is a doubt.

Giangiacomo Magnani will serve a one-game suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in this campaign.

Injured: Miguel Veloso, Marco Benassi

Doubtful: Ronaldo Vieira, Stefano Sturaro, Andrea Favilli

Suspended: Giangiacomo Magnani

Roma vs Verona Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Dimarco; Davide Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Nikola Kalinic

Roma vs Verona Prediction

Surprisingly, Verona have the joint-best defensive record in the league and have shipped in just 18 goals this term. Roma, on the other hand, have conceded 32 goals. Their effectiveness in front of the goal is what has kept them in the top four so far.

The hosts are the only side unbeaten in their home fixtures this season. We believe that they will be able to keep their unbeaten status at the Stadio Olimpico intact when they host Verona on Sunday.

We predict a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Verona